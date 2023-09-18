TrafalgarLaw in
Rejection Letters
I'm aware the current job market is rough but, is anyone else experiencing not moving on to the next stage of the hiring process? My personal experience is for every 40 applications submitted yields about maybe 1-2 phone screens. This time last year I would recieve an overwhelming amount of interviews with the ratio of every 40 applications lead to about 30 phone screens/first interview.
zowack
I have to agree. I have applied to 80 jobs and proper curated resume for each of them. I got multiple just right out rejections (no phone screens), only had 4 phone screens – Its been so far month for me. Two years ago, I applied to 30 jobs, had 7 phone screens, 3 final rounds in span of 1.5 month.
