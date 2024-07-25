C# Dev In Todays Market.

I've been a C# dev for 6 years now. My current employer is going through some turmoil so a new job may be coming sooner rather than later. I went to school for Comp Eng. but life took hold of my plans, so I have been on a 'fake it til you make it' and learn on the run kind of journey. From what I have seen online, interviews at some of the big tech companies dont exactly match up with real work I have dealt with for these 6 years. Not exactly sure how I would fair up against the gun in a Data Structures interview. Any other devs dealing with this right now? Is it in the cards to shoot for a ML or Data Science job with my comfort with math? Any insight or tips would be helpful. Kinda just venting. My next move needs to be the long play for the family.