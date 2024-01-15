Transition from SWE to DevOps

Hello there. I am a software engineer with 8 years of experience in coding. Last year I have decided to switch my role to devops front. My company is planning to give me devops engineer role (basically planning to fill up a new devops role) and proposed me this role. I would like to know how it will affect my career as a software engineer. I am on H1-B visa, do I need to file another LCA with role change? Also, I am not getting senior role, but would be paid a bit more based on the devops engineer pay scale (which is slightly higher than my current role pay scale). Some suggestions would be greatly appreciated.