LOf3b22 in
Metaverse and Horizon Worlds
Anyone on Horizon Worlds? It's available on Quest VR headsets.
ICYMI: It grew to 300,000 users in the first two months after the Dec2021 launch and there are more than 10,000 worlds created. Probably over 20-30k now. Saw some news about Mark's new avatar and thought maybe some of you guys were watching things unfold
https://www-polygon-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.polygon.com/platform/amp/23313564/mark-zuckerberg-metaverse-horizon-worlds-graphics-update
2
950
Sort by:
aarpeanut1Software Engineer at Facebook
This model looks wayyyyy batter than the first one. Maybe he should do earnings calls with this guy from now on 🤭
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,378