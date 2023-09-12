BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

Finally You Can See Salary Data in the Levels.fyi

With the new mobile update, you can see salary data in the mobile application. Woohoo!!!

New Requirement: When I look at individual records in the salary data mobile tab, they should be opened in the mobile application while still in the same mobile UI screen. Presently, the current functionality is that I am redirected to the levels.fyi internet website when I click on an individual salary record.


5
2100
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Hey, thanks for noticing, it’s still very much a work in progress, but we wanted to roll something out for our v1. We’re getting to building the individual offer detail view, look out for native detail updates by next week!

Please feel free to share any other feedback!
5
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
Coo coo. This new enhancement makes your app much more user friendly.
3

