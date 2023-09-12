BrooklynBroke in
Finally You Can See Salary Data in the Levels.fyi
With the new mobile update, you can see salary data in the mobile application. Woohoo!!!
New Requirement: When I look at individual records in the salary data mobile tab, they should be opened in the mobile application while still in the same mobile UI screen. Presently, the current functionality is that I am redirected to the levels.fyi internet website when I click on an individual salary record.
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Coo coo. This new enhancement makes your app much more user friendly.
Please feel free to share any other feedback!