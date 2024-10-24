TradeWithoutEmtions in  
 

Meta E5 offer - Seattle

Base: 210k
Bonus: 15%
RSU: 700k over 4 years
No signing bonus

Total: 416.5k 
YOE: 13

They've concluded that there's absolutely no more room for negotiations.


26
17715
EnergyoilgastechProgram Manager  
If you are unemployed it’s a great offer. If you’re employed in a toxic environment and this package is comparable to what you have currently, it’s an average offer. If you have better and are happy where you are working currently, it’s not sufficient. When they tell you there’s no room for negotiation in today’s market, believe them. This is post-2022 tech layoffs and hiring freezes (that still slog on)
18
TradeWithoutEmtions 
I am happily employed but have half this package in a LCOL city
2

