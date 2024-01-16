Short-term SWE work for side gig

What are good recruiting sites or resources to find short term work (contracts, gig work, etc.) for software engineers? I’m looking for jobs that are 2-6 months max to make some extra money in the short term without overcommitting to another full time job. I’m aiming to make an extra few thousand dollars to cover the cost of some things I have coming up in life in the next two months. I’d like something with a guaranteed income which is why I was thinking of contract work. It needs to pay reasonably well (>$50hr) because my time is valuable. Do positions like this exist? If so, where’s the best place to find them?