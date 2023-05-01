iamheretohelp in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Work from Anywhere Policy

Hey, community. I would need your help.


Our company is currently defining a work-from-anywhere policy.

The goal is to give some flexibility to people who want to work multiple weeks per year from anywhere in the world, but still have their base in the office.


The current remote-work policy states that every employee has to work at least 4 days per month on-site in the office. This can be used either once a week or one full week per month.


In addition to this, the current work-from-anywhere policy would state that everyone can work up to 3 consecutive weeks from anywhere in the world, but their working hours have to meet the working hours from the headquarters office, in case there is a time-zone difference.


I would be interested in how other companies are handling the situation of work-from-anywhere. Especially when the work will be done from a different country and time zone.


Does your company have any rules, policies, or principles in place for work-from-anywhere?


Thanks for sharing 🙏

RoundUp1Technical Program Manager  
I work for a super small startup (<50 people) and it's basically 'get your stuff done' and you're fine to work anywhere. Our bosses felt that having so many rules like "X number of hours/days in office per Y numbers of days/weeks" was way too much to keep track of for everyone and you'd likely get more people trying to game the system, rather than take advantage of the perk for its intended benefit. I don't really see what's wrong with your current remote-work policy. If folks want to take 3 consecutive weeks from anywhere in the world, can't they do what you said by just working 1 full week in office that month and taking the rest off? I think if you get too in the weeds with policies and rules, you're gonna spend way too much time enforcing them
