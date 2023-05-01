Hey, community. I would need your help.





Our company is currently defining a work-from-anywhere policy.

The goal is to give some flexibility to people who want to work multiple weeks per year from anywhere in the world, but still have their base in the office.





The current remote-work policy states that every employee has to work at least 4 days per month on-site in the office. This can be used either once a week or one full week per month.





In addition to this, the current work-from-anywhere policy would state that everyone can work up to 3 consecutive weeks from anywhere in the world, but their working hours have to meet the working hours from the headquarters office, in case there is a time-zone difference.





I would be interested in how other companies are handling the situation of work-from-anywhere. Especially when the work will be done from a different country and time zone.





Does your company have any rules, policies, or principles in place for work-from-anywhere?





Thanks for sharing 🙏