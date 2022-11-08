Any Veterans out there? (Transitioning U.S Soldier)

Hey everyone, for all networking purposes, are there any military veterans out there? I am transitioning and have roughly two years (1 1/2 years) and will be finished a software dev degree soon. I am currently finishing python fundamentals and constructs and will begin a project next week. Ultimately my goal is to also understand JS, Html, Css, Git/Github, and build a couple projects. I will pursue Microsoft Software and Systems Tech Academy for veterans as I exit the Army. Any advice out there for me? Highly motivated and ambitious but is Software dev worth pursuing?