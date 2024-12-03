VuDo in
Is it possible to get a L4 TAM or PMT or TPM role at AMZN/AWS without cs degree
Hi, I have a friend who used to own a small furniture business but due to family conflicts, he now wants to join AMZN/AWS as TAM/PMT/TPM. He has no CS degree but knows how to manage projects and people. He is currently working on his PMI and cloud practitioner cert as well to prove he can do the job. I believe he can do it but,
Will AMZN/AWS hire him with this background?
prodyComputer Science
It’s difficult for people with a cs degree and experience to land those interviews, not sure if it would be possible for him
