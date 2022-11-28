Jafa in
Chewy exploding Offer
Hi, how you guys deal with exploding offers?
My recruiter said after I conclude with success the on-site I will get an offer and I have 24h to make a decision, if not my process is canceled.
And he said the objective is to move faster, and not having to compete. The only exception is the back and forth to discuss compensation (but it will be fast).
Thanks.
25
7256
Sort by:
SelfEnergyDevOps Engineer
Exploding offers are red flags. If a company does not give me minimum a week to decide how I will spent a significant amount of time the next years, it's a no from me.
55
beLifeSoftware Engineer
This ☝️it is a significant change in your life and will definitely deserve to get at least a week to make a decision! Otherwise it’s a red flag 🚩
10
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482