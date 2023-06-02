TimCook in
Applying Jobs in europe
Greetings to all.
I'm a senior information security analyst in the US. received a master's degree in computer science in December 2022. My wife is from Paraguay, but I am an Indian citizen. I wish to apply for positions in cyber security in Europe.
I was wondering how to go about doing that and what route I should use to find employment in Europe.
LuckyBoiSales Engineer
NJW I can't upvote you enough regarding discussing social considerations regarding pension deficits, which impact income and quality of life.
Do know what you're getting into though. It takes thick skin to see 55% plus of you income go bye bye to support an aging continent with a "non zero value" of racists.
The data is also very clear on the pension deficit awaiting millennial as the second largest generation, and the apathy citizens and politicians show towards any form of protest.
Just my two cents.