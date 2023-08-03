Uber profitable for the first time ever, through the Pandemic.

Their IPO filing says, "We expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve profitability". The fact that they did this through the pandemic is quite the feat.





Yes they cut spend, headcount, and sold off stakes in assets that weren't winning (Careem, Zomato). But they also BOUGHT Postmates ($2.6B), Drizly ($1B), Cornershop ($1.4B).





At the global scale they operate on, that really requires both vision and execution.





Lyft really not looking great with this one.