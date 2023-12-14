Data Engineer -> Software Engineer Transition

Im currently a senior data engineer but jm getting tired of working in data and handling all of the adhoc query requests that come with startups.





Im wanting to pivot over to a SWE position and was wondering if folks had any advice, or know of companies this transition might be easier at.





Ive acted as a SWE before with the backend in Django and the FE in React and contributed as an IC until the startup shut down. I'm presently enrolled in a course about algorithms and data structures from UCSD via edx.





Ideal spot:

Somewhere I can go and work with more experienced members and learn from them while also contributing to the code base.





Curious if anybody has any advice, connections to make, or companies that might be more interested in a data background.