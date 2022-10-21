laid off due to RIF, should I disclose to recruiters and future employers or not?

A good percentage of my colleagues across seniority levels were laid off at my company. I am on a tight timeline for jobs due to my visa situation. I am not sure if I should be upfront about end of my current job on my resume and during interview/informal discussions with recruiters and contacts at companies or not. I am afraid that if I disclose that I don't have a job right now, most likely I will get lowballed during salary negotiations. However, if I hide this fact, I don't know if someone asks me directly about it during the interview - do I need to share information about layoff or just continue saying I am still employed even if asked? What do recruiters recommend on this?