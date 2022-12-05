Tech is not for introverted people.

People always say developers and engineers are introverted people and don't talk to anyone and I came into tech thinking that this would be the perfect role.





You guys lied. 😒





Meetings first thing in the morning. With our new remote team, as early at 7:30 AM!





This job requires so much social energy. I am drained and annoyed by it all. Even more so now that we are remote.





How many of you guys are introverts/extroverts? How are you surviving? I'm debating on going back into an office tbh because I felt like even though I wasn't interacting all the time, me BEING there and people seeing me was enough social time for other people to leave me alone. 😵‍💫