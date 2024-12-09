theras in
🚨UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Identified
NYC Mayor Eric Adams just announced: Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, are questioning 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a "strong" person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Turns out he's a tech bro?
https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/brian-thompson-unitedhealthcare-death-investigation-12-9-24/index.html
Police questioning man in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing: Live updates | CNN
Police are questioning a man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in connection with the shooting and killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter tell CNN. Follow here for the latest.
cnn.com
21
11673
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Weird, the discourse around this was always that it'd make sense for someone who was directly affected by his predatory healthcare policies would be the one to have done it. Would've never guessed it was a global top 1%er like us
14
londonanon
you’re officially on my kill list
12
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,599