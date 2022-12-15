casadepapel in
New Compensation Data Sources
In the coming months, companies are going to publish their salary ranges in job openings in the US. Some companies are also publishing all their salary ranges internally. Is levels.fyi ready to ingest these new data sources?
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
We'll definitely be ingesting these. How we'll use it is TBD. The salary ranges that companies post often have flaws. Example: they sometimes span multiple levels, overly broad, don't take into account equity in most cases, etc. It leads to some pretty messy data so we'll need to figure out exactly how we'll use it still.
