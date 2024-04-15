Jack in
Australia, am I underpaid?
Hello,
I have almost 6 YOE, backend Java/Go/AWS engineer.
I moved to Sydney over a year ago for a Software Engineer position from overseas. The company is a well known in tech space in Australia only, but not considered a big-tech.
My TC is 130k AUD + super, about 3k stocks.
Recruiters on LinkedIn send me messages with job listings for ~160k.
Am I underpaid severely at current place? What would you consider an appropriate comp for someone in my position?
hakkaiSoftware Engineer
depending on your level. if you are a mid-level, 130k-135k is the market rate. but if you are a senior then it is way too low
