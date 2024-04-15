Australia, am I underpaid?

Hello,





I have almost 6 YOE, backend Java/Go/AWS engineer.

I moved to Sydney over a year ago for a Software Engineer position from overseas. The company is a well known in tech space in Australia only, but not considered a big-tech.

My TC is 130k AUD + super, about 3k stocks.

Recruiters on LinkedIn send me messages with job listings for ~160k.

Am I underpaid severely at current place? What would you consider an appropriate comp for someone in my position?