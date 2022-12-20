Project or program manager?

Hello all. Im currently in the military and have been serving for 14 years. I plan on exiting around October 2023. I have about 10 years of leadership and advisor time. I currently train and supervise personnel in different operations to complete certain tasks. I also plan, prepare and execute operational orders (tasks) and desseminate them to lower echelons and verify all tasks are complete. (In a nutshell)





Im scheduled to take PMI's PMP course and attain my PMP certification next month and I also plan on taking PgMP certification in February. Not sure if this matters but i have my COMPTIA Security Plus certification and have a TS/SC-I clearance.





I have a few questions:

Am I on the right track for either positions to attain a 6 figure job ($130k-$220k) in the Central Texas area?

Which position between the two do I fit in better?

What suggestions do you have for myself transitioning to the civilian life?





This is my first post so be nice and thanks for advice in advance.