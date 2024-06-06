AWS Sr TAM Comp

Hello Everyone, So l am in talks for a Senior TAM role with AWS. However, they sent me something asking for my expected range for this role. I've done some looking but from what I can find, there is a wide range of salaries/TC l've seen.

With that said, to give some background. I'm a DevOps Engineer with 7 years of relevant experience across Infrastructure, laC, Automation, SRE, and a few other things. Vital part is I also have a TS/SCI government clearance as well. The position is also based out Northern Virginia area I believe.



With that said, what is kind of the total compensation packages that are offered for around this level and role? They said could provide base salary expectation or total comp.



Don't want to over shoot crazily, but also definitely don't want under shoot either.

