How much should I ask from a US startup?
I'm just about to land an offer from a US-based startup, currently running for 6 years. I will be working remotely from Germany and the position is for Senior Machine Learning Engineer. How much should I ask for?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I have one friend at a bigger company in Germany making about 100k/year as a mid-level. I'd think Senior MLE runs closer to 200k at somewhere like google, so something less than that?
1
danny1Machine Learning Engineer
For Google it gets up to 180 for TC, but base pay doesn't go more than 150k.
