diskgolfer in  
Software Engineer  

Google to use in-office attendance for metrics in performance reviews

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/08/google-to-crack-down-on-hybrid-work-asks-remote-workers-to-reconsider.html


Absolutely nuts

Google to crack down on office attendance, asks remote workers to reconsider

Google to crack down on office attendance, asks remote workers to reconsider

Google's HR chief told workers that office attendance will be more closely monitored

cnbc.com
29
7219
Sort by:
XcvsafbtdSoftware Engineer  
They are harming their reputation. Even though they take so much work from employees on wfh and an make so much more profit backed by so many companies they have the audacity to do things like this.
28
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Literally can't even remember the last headline where Google did something good for their workers. Everything that's come out has been negative
24

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,473