Google to use in-office attendance for metrics in performance reviews
29
7219
XcvsafbtdSoftware Engineer
They are harming their reputation. Even though they take so much work from employees on wfh and an make so much more profit backed by so many companies they have the audacity to do things like this.
28
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Literally can't even remember the last headline where Google did something good for their workers. Everything that's come out has been negative
24
