3 traits that can make introverts successful leaders

1: Introverts shy away from leadership roles

2: Introverts don’t have the “people skills” to lead

I think this is all lie.





Most of the people I admire or have built business empires are introverted. Bill Gates, Elon Musk (arguably introverted now ig), Zuckerberg, and the legend, Warren Buffet are all titans in their industries and professions.





If you're an introverted leader, what did you do to get your job?