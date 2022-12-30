Request: Tips to Secure Remote SWE Roles

Any advice or tips on how to secure a US-based remote SWE role while working in Europe? Anybody have success with this, new grad or not? I'm a new grad (fall '22) in computer engineering looking for my first role. I'm hopeful to work in an American role completely remote from Portugal, because we all know how the US has the best SWE salaries.

Context: American citizen with a degree from an American university seeking remote SWE role I can work from Europe.