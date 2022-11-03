BananaJackal in
Vine is coming back!
Elon has instructed Twitter engineers to work on a Vine reboot that could be ready by year end. In case you forgot, Twitter acquired Vine AGES ago and even tried to sell it with no success.
TikTok VS Vine 2.0
Mr. Beast is in support of it so don't be surprised if he gets a call from Elon to get his thoughts on a content production rebirth
swiperightSoftware Engineer at Tinder
Gen Z hasn’t heard of vine and therefore its ability to “come back” is super doubtful. Elon will run twitter into the ground and drive off all reasonable talent that will enable them to innovate and execute. World’s richest man is utterly out of touch, shocker.
4
Jo81haI15Software Engineer
Im not saying I don’t agree, because I really don’t like the guy. But having a short form video component to the app with the kind of lightning fast play by play you get on Twitter is a unique combination Tik tok doesn’t have.
