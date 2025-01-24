Remote High Salary - WLB/Stress?

Poll

If you work fully remote at a relatively high salary(relative to cost-of-living), do you experience a lot of stress/poor work-life-balance?





I work at a small/mid-sized company and am compensated well for a hybrid work environment with very low stress and a lax work life balance. I am looking for some input from engineers who are full time remote with a higher income, though. I live near a smaller city that does not have offices that FAANG/Big Tech companies might require relocation to for RTO. I am happy with my current position, but I do not believe I could make the kind of money that a full time remote position at a larger company could offer in the future. If I were to find a position like that would it almost certainly be higher stress/lower work life balance? I am worried that with a salary increase (company switch), these things which are not exactly quantifiable will be diminished at the cost of stock options or a more prestigious company badge.