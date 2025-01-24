RoadToStaff in
Poll
Remote High Salary - WLB/Stress?
If you work fully remote at a relatively high salary(relative to cost-of-living), do you experience a lot of stress/poor work-life-balance?
I work at a small/mid-sized company and am compensated well for a hybrid work environment with very low stress and a lax work life balance. I am looking for some input from engineers who are full time remote with a higher income, though. I live near a smaller city that does not have offices that FAANG/Big Tech companies might require relocation to for RTO. I am happy with my current position, but I do not believe I could make the kind of money that a full time remote position at a larger company could offer in the future. If I were to find a position like that would it almost certainly be higher stress/lower work life balance? I am worried that with a salary increase (company switch), these things which are not exactly quantifiable will be diminished at the cost of stock options or a more prestigious company badge.
308 participants
5894
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Remote worker here: personally, I actually prefer the WLB of a hybrid environment the most, even over fully remote. Fully remote roles blur the lines between work and life to the point that it's really all up to you how stressful the environment is. Add onto that the lack of any casual human connection between you and your coworkers and you're in for a real mess unless you're proactive and strict on your schedule/self-care habits. That being said, I remain fully remote because I now have a family to take care of and I'd take the added stress in exchange for being able to be around my young kids more. At the end of the day, work is just a means for me to support my family, and if I can do so while increasing my time with them overall, then all the better.
ponzischemeSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
This is on point. It's definitely up to the individual to make full remote work.
It may or may not be an option for anyone's particular situation - but the thing that finally helped me draw the line between work & home was isolating my work to a single room/area in my home - and I really mean separate - I don't have any distractions in/around the space - just a desk, monitors, and laptop. Noise cancelling headphones and the outside world is also gone.
I timebox my day and when I'm done, I leave the "office" and return "home".
It may or may not be an option for anyone's particular situation - but the thing that finally helped me draw the line between work & home was isolating my work to a single room/area in my home - and I really mean separate - I don't have any distractions in/around the space - just a desk, monitors, and laptop. Noise cancelling headphones and the outside world is also gone.
I timebox my day and when I'm done, I leave the "office" and return "home".
