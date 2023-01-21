Finding Recruiter jobs

Recruiterfriend in  
 

Hi, Does anyone know which companies are hiring a recruiter, talent sourcer or HR currently in USA?

19g616l0lmwvo9Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University 
I think you don’t have to narrow your search to just Tech.I heard construction companies needs people not just engineers or technicians.There’s
going to be jobs for recruiters.if you are a citizen,checkout the
defense companies and besides come up with a list of things you can or have done in your past and apply for such roles if talent sourcing roles is not working.Remember,we are in hard times when it comes to employment.Good luck
