Finding Recruiter jobs

Hi, Does anyone know which companies are hiring a recruiter, talent sourcer or HR currently in USA?
going to be jobs for recruiters.if you are a citizen,checkout the
defense companies and besides come up with a list of things you can or have done in your past and apply for such roles if talent sourcing roles is not working.Remember,we are in hard times when it comes to employment.Good luck