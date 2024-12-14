zxcvbn1234 in
NVIDIA interview about OOP and API design
I am interviewing with NVIDIA and 2 sessions are about oop and api design:
Live coding session OOP design
Live coding session API design
What should I expect from each session?
Regarding oop session, what to expect to be asked except describing inheritance, polymorphism or solid? Design patterns? Clean code?
Also, for the api design session, what will they ask?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Every team is different. My loop had zero OOP/API sessions.
zxcvbn1234Software Engineer
And what they asked you? The manager told me that there will be 4 sessions: problem solving, oop design, api design and system design. The first two are oop design and api design. If you could gime me some insight would be great. I assume that they won't go just for inheritance, solid and dry...
