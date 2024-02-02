adk97 in
What should be my target salary range?
Hi everyone! I'm working in silicon valley as an AI engineer on a new grad salary of 200k. I'm considering moving to India. What should be my target salary so that I don't get short end of the stick? Please see my details below. Thank you for your guidance! Education - masters in applied math (specialization in AI) at Stanford. Btech in maths and computing at IIT Delhi. Paper publication - one paper published in AI this year. Parents - a parent filed this year in AI.
2
2233
Sort by:
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Gonna be a real tough comparison to compare a new grad AI salary to an India equivalent. The market is a lot smaller there for those roles and that type of talent
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521