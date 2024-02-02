What should be my target salary range?

Hi everyone! I'm working in silicon valley as an AI engineer on a new grad salary of 200k. I'm considering moving to India. What should be my target salary so that I don't get short end of the stick? Please see my details below. Thank you for your guidance! Education - masters in applied math (specialization in AI) at Stanford. Btech in maths and computing at IIT Delhi. Paper publication - one paper published in AI this year.