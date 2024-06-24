Jobseekeranonymous in
L7 compensation at Amazon in Seattle
Hi everyone, I’m in the final stages of interviewing for an L7 PM role at Amazon in Seattle. I was l66 at MSFT, what is a reasonable salary expectation?
I was ambushed by one of the recruiters and I quoted 450,000. I wonder if that is too high and I should get back and tell them I am open to lower total compensation, I worry the hiring manager might be be unhappy.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/amazon/salaries
