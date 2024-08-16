AnonUser in
Accenture Federal Services
Should I consider going into AFS as a full stack software engineer if I'm looking to pivot into the public sector?
I'm in toward the end of the interview process and the recruiter said the pay range would be 130-140k which I'm okay with.
However I started getting concerned reading online about people having issues with bench time or not having much career trajectory.
Is this a good place to be to work my way to Secret / Top Secret clearance?
