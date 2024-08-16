AnonUser in  
Software Engineer  

Accenture Federal Services

Should I consider going into AFS as a full stack software engineer if I'm looking to pivot into the public sector? 

I'm in toward the end of the interview process and the recruiter said the pay range would be 130-140k which I'm okay with. 

However I started getting concerned reading online about people having issues with bench time or not having much career trajectory. 

Is this a good place to be to work my way to Secret / Top Secret clearance?
0
1194

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,483