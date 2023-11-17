Calculatron99 in
Cruise suspends employee stock program
Gotta imagine big layoffs are incoming for Cruise. Some employees could be at a loss easily north of $100,000
https://techcrunch.com/2023/11/16/cruise-suspends-employee-stock-program-corp-bonuses-moved-up/
YamahaHardware Engineer
"To that point, Cruise issued a surprise company holiday for tomorrow to ostensibly boost morale among employees who have expressed disappointment in the plan." It's okay though, they get a pizza party.
