Cruise suspends employee stock program

Gotta imagine big layoffs are incoming for Cruise. Some employees could be at a loss easily north of $100,000


https://techcrunch.com/2023/11/16/cruise-suspends-employee-stock-program-corp-bonuses-moved-up/

YamahaHardware Engineer  
"To that point, Cruise issued a surprise company holiday for tomorrow to ostensibly boost morale among employees who have expressed disappointment in the plan." It's okay though, they get a pizza party.
14

