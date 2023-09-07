Falcon 180B—A Record-Breaking Open Source LLM on Hugging Face

The AI community is buzzing with the arrival of Falcon 180B, an open-source LLM with an unprecedented 180 billion parameters. Developed by TII, This powerful model has surpassed key players like Meta's LLaMA 2 and matches commercial models like Google's PaLM-2.





Falcon 180B's Unrivaled Performance

This advanced LLM is trained on an astounding 3.5 trillion tokens.

Falcon 180B's parameters are 2.5 times larger than LLaMA 2's. It outperforms LLaMA 2 in scale and benchmark performance across diverse NLP tasks.

On evaluations like the HellaSwag benchmark, it rivals commercial models like Google's PaLM-2.





Promising Future

Techniques like weight randomization and Nvidia’s Perfusion have helped train Falcon 180B more efficiently.

Now freely available on Hugging Face, Falcon 180B is set to benefit from further enhancements by the community.

The model's demonstration of advanced natural language abilities makes it a thrilling development in open-source AI.

