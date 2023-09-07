bloxyen in
Falcon 180B—A Record-Breaking Open Source LLM on Hugging Face
The AI community is buzzing with the arrival of Falcon 180B, an open-source LLM with an unprecedented 180 billion parameters. Developed by TII, This powerful model has surpassed key players like Meta's LLaMA 2 and matches commercial models like Google's PaLM-2.
Falcon 180B's Unrivaled Performance
- This advanced LLM is trained on an astounding 3.5 trillion tokens.
- Falcon 180B's parameters are 2.5 times larger than LLaMA 2's. It outperforms LLaMA 2 in scale and benchmark performance across diverse NLP tasks.
- On evaluations like the HellaSwag benchmark, it rivals commercial models like Google's PaLM-2.
Promising Future
- Techniques like weight randomization and Nvidia’s Perfusion have helped train Falcon 180B more efficiently.
- Now freely available on Hugging Face, Falcon 180B is set to benefit from further enhancements by the community.
- The model's demonstration of advanced natural language abilities makes it a thrilling development in open-source AI.
