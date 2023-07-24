Devon Micaletti in
Jobs Searching/Internships
I am currently an incoming 2nd year student studying in Electrical/Computer Engineering. I'm looking to get my foot in the door to start learning about how a job in this field will actually function. Since I am only in my second year I'm finding it difficult to find any internships that coincide with my level of knowledge in the field. Everywhere I look internship wise seems to be for 3rd year or with 2+ years of experience in whatever the job may be.
Is there any issue to just waiting until you're in year 3+ to focus on internships? If you wanted to get a head start, something you could do is trying to reach out to potential mentors on LinkedIn just to pick their brains
