Snowflake Offer

Poll

Snowflake SA offer





Currently:

Architect (pharma) (title misleading - basically lead data engineer), $175k, 10% bonus target





Snowflake:

Solution Architect, $150k, 15% bonus target, $70k in equity vested over 4 years ($17.5k yr)

- trying to negotiate at least a sign on of 10k and more equity.









Now:

Currently product is basically my own. Production product that goes out to clients but requires input from many teams. Could probably spend another 2 years making improvements on it. IC but lot of people come to me with questions. Feeling really big for my britches. I like my team generally.





New:

SA role would be very new, publicly facing role. Think I would be one of the most junior and feels like lots of learning opportunities with more room to make mistakes and learn from people who have come from big companies like AWS, NVIDIA, and other places.