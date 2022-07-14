N63iwnIsbtv7 in
The US is still at the center of the global economy
Despite all the gloom and doom talk in finance right now, the US is still at the top making up nearly one quarter of the global economy. China follows close behind at $19.9 trillion which was actully very surprising to me considering how much manufacturing infrastructure they have.
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/100-trillion-global-economy/
4
1458
Sort by:
YBINBakerAccounting
"While China’s GDP growth has slowed in recent years, projections still indicate that the country will overtake the U.S. by 2030, dethroning the world’s economic leader." This article on Fortune has the GLOBAL GDB doubling to 200T and China leading the world. I bet some people are shaking in their boots.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,317