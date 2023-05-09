Possible switches from Automation Engineer

1. How can I switch to manager post?

2. Is it safe to have Manager post as I heard management lost their jobs in recession

3. Which types of management profile I should focus on?

4. If not manager then what should I focus on?

Thanks in advance.

Hello All, basically I'm a mechanical engineer and after 3 yrs of design experience I switched to a IT company for manual testing profile after 4 yrs now I have started working on Automation testing, but now I found bit stuck I am interested in management field... My questions are