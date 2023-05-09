100rabh in
Possible switches from Automation Engineer
Hello All, basically I'm a mechanical engineer and after 3 yrs of design experience I switched to a IT company for manual testing profile after 4 yrs now I have started working on Automation testing, but now I found bit stuck I am interested in management field... My questions are
1. How can I switch to manager post?
2. Is it safe to have Manager post as I heard management lost their jobs in recession
3. Which types of management profile I should focus on?
4. If not manager then what should I focus on?
Thanks in advance.
0
1073
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482