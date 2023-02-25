Samb in  
Solution Architect  

Mentoring for MAANG

Are there any mentoring classes available for MAANG interview which can prepare us for those interviews . I know the websites for coding practice . I am askimg about those non coding quesrions . 
19
14405
ReiFrontend Software Engineer  
You can search for Dan Croitor in Youtube. He talks about how to prepare for behavioral interviews at Amazon. It should works for MAANG in general
13
b5OibhL0cBITfle 
Very cool, thanks so much for sharing!
3

