Optimal job (Pareto front) of compensation and stress

I have worked in 2 industries as software engineer and quant developer. One had lower compensation and lower risk and the other has high compensation but very high stress (working 10-11 hours a day and constantly being worried some system might fail).

What are your toughts on the optimal job/sector?

Of course many jobs that pay high, also have higher responsibilities, but the proportions are not the same for every job. Which job or sector do you think has it optimal. High enough compensation (no need for super high compensation) and low enough risk and stress.





I'm trying to help my mental health. I can't bear constant stress and hostile work and on the other hand I can't go with lower salary because I would feel like I did not use my potential.





I know this is very general question but I learnt these question sometime have some rule-of-thumb-like answers.