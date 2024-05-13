https://investors.squarespace.com/news-events-financials/investor-news/news-details/2024/Squarespace-to-Go-Private-in-6.9B-All-Cash-Transaction-with-Permira/default.aspx





"Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to go private by Permira, the global private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion. "