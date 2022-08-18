GS in
What roles do I best align with?
Trying to see what roles I best align with as I'll be applying to FAANG/Uber/etc relatively soon.
At work, I do a mix of software development for stochastic optimization algorithms and data analysis. I'm fairly decent with ML as I keep that skill alive with side projects but haven't implemented anything at the job.
I love math, so I'm trying to figure out if applying for FAANG DS, MLE, or Software Development roles are the best option for me based off of what I do now. I didn't originally study CS, so I'm still very much getting used to software dev stuff. Mainly a math guy.
Not super familiar with the big tech world as I'm coming from aerospace. Thanks!
4
803
Hdiw826osnaGgsiSoftware Engineer
Better question would be, what jobs have you been looking at and we’ll tell you if it’s a good fit.
1
RollingPandaData Scientist
Fair enough. I think I'd be a great candidate for something like job #1, however these sorts of jobs are so far and few in between (estimation theory + ML), so I've added something as general as #2 to the list. 1) https://careers.google.com/jobs/results/78530992895075014-sensor-fusion-algorithm-engineer-devices-and-services/?company=Google&company=YouTube&employment_type=FULL_TIME&gclid=Cj0KCQjwxveXBhDDARIsAI0Q0x1qTAy2b5KRzU7DDXewW6bTFWiYsWFIe5Asm-TgT9cbxijWDdjrBB8aAg4CEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds&hl=en_US&jlo=en_US&location=United%20States&q=Data%20Scien&sort_by=relevance&src=Online%2FHouse%20Ads%2FBKWS 2) https://jobs.apple.com/en-us/details/200387112/data-scientist
1
