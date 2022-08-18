What roles do I best align with?

Trying to see what roles I best align with as I'll be applying to FAANG/Uber/etc relatively soon.





At work, I do a mix of software development for stochastic optimization algorithms and data analysis. I'm fairly decent with ML as I keep that skill alive with side projects but haven't implemented anything at the job.





I love math, so I'm trying to figure out if applying for FAANG DS, MLE, or Software Development roles are the best option for me based off of what I do now. I didn't originally study CS, so I'm still very much getting used to software dev stuff. Mainly a math guy.

Not super familiar with the big tech world as I'm coming from aerospace. Thanks!