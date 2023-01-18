Looking for referral (frozen FAANG offer))

Hi all,





I received an offer for an L5 FAANG software engineering position in October, but like many others in this situation, it is frozen until further notice (also willing to provide proof of this offer). I wanted to reach out and see if anyone was willing to connect regarding any positions they're hiring for.





I'm a full-stack engineer with specialties in the MERN stack and Python microservices. I am more than happy to share my resume, LinkedIn profile, as well as some live applications I've built for small-businesses (DM me for URLs)!





Looking to join a collaborative, charismatic team. Thank you!