Kdiu91774ownfO in  
Data Analyst  

Disney+ has surpassed Netflix

3028368E-AE20-449F-91EF-D0466A9E9E7E.jpg
4
2115
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Wow incredible, but makes sense. Disney classics are enough of a moat especially if you have any kids.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,379