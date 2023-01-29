bits in
Negotiating salary for an entry position?
I received an offer after interviewing but the location was changed from the one i applied to. Is it reasonable to ask for a 10% increase for an entry level role? I already have the offer and the recruiter was very kind. He told me to reach out if i have any questions as he has "heard it all".
Am I taking a large risk losing the offer with this?
mt16510Software Engineer
I understand your predicament. I think tou should bring this up with the recruiter and ask for adjustment. It also depends on if the offer is in the higher cost of living area I don’t think you would lose the offer.
