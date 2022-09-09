sunEater in
What’s going on with Google’s hiring freeze?
I was immediately rejected for a Senior SWE level role (I think I'm qualified...) with not even a contact from a recruiter. Is this me or is it them?Should I apply for SWE III? Or wait 90 days to reapply?
It's a freeze mate, they dont want to commit to anything rn. All the big boys and girls are in a holding pattern until after the holiday most likely. January is the move, cheers!
