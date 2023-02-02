Hubspot Severance Details

Thought this was a nice touch amidst all the layoff news. A lot of these companies forget that there are real people who are affected.





Hubspot with the 7% layoff today





• Severance: We will pay 5 months severance,

plus an additional week for every year you've

been with HubSpot up to a 7 month total

severance period. For managers, we will pay

out your management bonus following our

standard bonus structure.





• Benefits: Medical benefits will be extended

through the severance period of up to 5

months, where possible based on region, as

well as access to the EAP (Employee

Assistance Program) and Modern Health for

mental health support and career coaching.





• Equity: We're accelerating vesting through April

1, 2023 and we're removing the vesting cliff for

employees who have been with us under 6

months.

Laptops & WFH Set-Up: Impacted employees

may keep their HubSpot laptops (it will be

cleaned of any company data remotely), as

well as any work from home gear like monitors

and keyboards.





• Career support: We're partnering with a 3rd

party to provide coaching, resume building &

guidance, an opt-in talent directory, and job

seeking support.





• Connect conversations: We're setting up 1:1

conversations for any departing employee who

would like to have a live conversation with a

HubSpot manager.