Hubspot Severance Details
Thought this was a nice touch amidst all the layoff news. A lot of these companies forget that there are real people who are affected.
Hubspot with the 7% layoff today
• Severance: We will pay 5 months severance,
plus an additional week for every year you've
been with HubSpot up to a 7 month total
severance period. For managers, we will pay
out your management bonus following our
standard bonus structure.
• Benefits: Medical benefits will be extended
through the severance period of up to 5
months, where possible based on region, as
well as access to the EAP (Employee
Assistance Program) and Modern Health for
mental health support and career coaching.
• Equity: We're accelerating vesting through April
1, 2023 and we're removing the vesting cliff for
employees who have been with us under 6
months.
Laptops & WFH Set-Up: Impacted employees
may keep their HubSpot laptops (it will be
cleaned of any company data remotely), as
well as any work from home gear like monitors
and keyboards.
• Career support: We're partnering with a 3rd
party to provide coaching, resume building &
guidance, an opt-in talent directory, and job
seeking support.
• Connect conversations: We're setting up 1:1
conversations for any departing employee who
would like to have a live conversation with a
HubSpot manager.