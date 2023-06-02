Is it possible to find a DevOps job?

Hello! I have been using Kubernetes and a modern stack for DevOps for about 3 years now, I live in central Europe now, I would like to move to the USA the question is: I don’t programing from the word at all, only infrastructure code, there have never been cases with writing business logic, I heard that in American companies many people want to see in devops more a programmer than an infrastructure worker, how true is this and is it realistic to find a devops job without knowledge of algorithms and data structures?