Help on supply chain offer

I just found I have passed Meta’s interview as an IC6 (my loop was for IC7) . They have the habit of starting TC discussions before actually sending an offer so in need of help in case someone has good information or inputs to share.

TC currently is 230k and I do like/enjoy a lot the team I work for. The reason for the change is my delayed promotion to L7 and the fact that even if promoted next year won’t receive a big bump and another 2 years until I see any improvement on my TC if I perform. With Meta I’d probably do that jump right away in a similar scope of work.

Question is, the offer would be for Fremont (currently in MCOL) and I was told there's potential to almost double my TC (info from ex peer that moved to meta although they aren't aware of my current TC). Is this accurate? I want to optimize as much as I can since my partner would have to find a new job there so few risks to take into account.





Any kind of help is appreciated. So hard to find info on non tech jobs