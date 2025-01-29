Is responding to LinkedIn recruiter messages worth the time?

Poll

Feel like I should already know this! A recruiter from a staffing agency reached out on LinkedIn saying they have several opportunities i might be interested in.





I assumed it was a scam but looking into this person's page it seemed legit. They have reviews from happy employers and employees they've placed and the company itself is real.





Am I behind the times for being skeptical? Do I end up paying them at some point for this?









Are LinkedIn recruiter messages worth responding to and pursuing?