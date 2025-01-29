KeyboardCrumbs in  
Is responding to LinkedIn recruiter messages worth the time?

Feel like I should already know this! A recruiter from a staffing agency reached out on LinkedIn saying they have several opportunities i might be interested in.

I assumed it was a scam but looking into this person's page it seemed legit. They have reviews from happy employers and employees they've placed and the company itself is real. 

Am I behind the times for being skeptical? Do I end up paying them at some point for this?


Are LinkedIn recruiter messages worth responding to and pursuing?

BuffaloSoldier96Software Engineer  
Always reply even if you say “not interested”. LinkedIn tracks response rate and recruiters are more likely to reach out to you if you have a good response rate. This is because they have to pay for each message they send.

There’s more to the pay model, but TLDR recruiters are incentivized to reach out to candidates they think will respond.
2

